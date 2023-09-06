Sgt. 1st Class, David Hong and Monica Hong receive Chaplin Awards

Col. Monica Lawson, the Installation Management Command Chaplin, and Sgt. Maj. Meaghan Simmons, The Chaplain Corps. Regimental Sergeant Major, awards Sgt. 1st Class David Hong, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, The Martin of Tours Medal at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023. The Martin of Tours and Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of both the Soldier and Spouse to the Chaplain Corps and the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor)

