Sgt. 1st Class, David Hong and Monica Hong receive Chaplin Awards

Sgt. 1st Class David Hong a religious affairs noncommissioned officer with the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, and his wife, Monica Hong, pose after receiving their Martin Of Tour Award and The Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award at Fort Carson, Colo., Sept. 8, 2023. The Martin of Tours and Chaplain Corps Distinguished Spouse Award recognizes the sacrifice and dedication of both the Soldier and Spouse to the Chaplain Corps and the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Matthew S. Connor)

