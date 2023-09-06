U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Lt. Col. Jaimie Henson of KY504 spends time with ROTC cadets after they've donated blood. He and other members of Civil Air Patrol Kentucky Squadron volunteered to help support the ASBP blood drive. The ASBP held blood drives during 2023 Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, throughout the summer.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8010405
|VIRIN:
|230908-O-VO263-5927
|Resolution:
|754x884
|Size:
|189.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASBP Blood Drive [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Air Patrol Operation Pulse Lift supports ASBP Cadet Summer Training Blood Drives
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT