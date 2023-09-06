Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBP Blood Drive [Image 2 of 3]

    ASBP Blood Drive

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Lt. Col. Jaimie Henson of KY504 spends time with ROTC cadets after they've donated blood. He and other members of Civil Air Patrol Kentucky Squadron volunteered to help support the ASBP blood drive. The ASBP held blood drives during 2023 Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, throughout the summer.

    Civil Air Patrol Operation Pulse Lift supports ASBP Cadet Summer Training Blood Drives

