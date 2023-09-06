Civil Air Patrol Operation Pulse Lift supports ASBP Cadet Summer Training Blood Drives

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Capt. Pam Miller of KY050 donates blood before finishing up...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Capt. Pam Miller of KY050 donates blood before finishing up her duties at the blood donation center. Her and other members of Civil Air Patrol Kentucky Squadron volunteered to help support the ASBP blood drive. The ASBP held blood drives during 2023 Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, throughout the summer. see less | View Image Page

The Armed Services Blood Program has worked with U.S. Army Cadet Command for over a decade, connecting lifesaving and selfless service. The ASBP blood drives held during Cadet Summer Training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, are always a success because of command support. The events of 2023 were no different, with the summer having another round of well-run and supported drives. A large part of this success is due to leadership being fully engaged and locked in with an understanding of the importance of blood donation and the ASBP’s mission. There was a great turnout from cadre and cadets, and their incredible generosity in donating made a large impact to meet the needs of the military community worldwide.



These drives taking place during CST often represent an individual's first experience with donating blood and a greater understanding of the program. The ASBP is the official Department of Defense provider of blood products for the U.S. armed forces with a mission to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide. This becomes a great opportunity for future leaders to both make an immediate impact to their military family and understand the importance of readiness, leadership, and selfless service in action. With any large-scale or multi-drive event, it takes a team to make it all happen.



Joining the ASBP leadership and the ASBP blood donor center teams, the Civil Air Patrol went above and beyond to provide a great experience for all donors. CAP’s Kentucky wing supported 12 ASBP blood drives at CST. CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and is chartered by Congress. One of their three primary programs is emergency services, and under this program they provide support to both civilian and military blood programs with various volunteer functions.



“Having support from CAP at the blood drives this summer at Fort Knox was fantastic,” said U.S. Navy Captain Leslie Riggs, division chief of ASBP. “Not only did they step in to fill a needed role, but in that role, they went above and beyond by creating a memorable experience for everyone involved. We continue to be grateful for programs that support our lifesaving efforts and look forward to having the CAP at our drives in the future.”



A total of 85 Kentucky Wing CAP members volunteered from nine different squadrons. Kentucky Wing Public Affairs Officer U.S. Air Force Auxiliary Capt. Tiffany Boren explained the highlight of supporting these events “...has unanimously been [the] people. The people our members have interacted with, the ROTC cadets, the cadre and command they met and engaged with, the staff they served.”



Boren went on to note that “it has been humbling and inspiring to support the ASBP team in this way. To know we played a part in potential lifesaving missions is the big reason why our members serve through CAP. Our cadets and [senior staff] are deeply impacted by selflessly serving alongside like-minded people. It’s been a great summer supporting [them]!”



This is not the only way the CAP has supported the ASBP mission. One of their three key programs is known as “Operation Pulse Lift.” One main goal of this operation is to provide support to those transporting blood to areas requiring disaster relief. CAP also works regularly alongside other drives ASBP holds throughout the year at specific locations and areas, such as Armed Services Blood Bank Center – San Antonio in Lackland Air Force Base, Texas.



The ASBP is grateful for all the support CAP has given, through Operation Pulse Lift, direct blood drive support, and more. Working with the U.S. Army Cadet Command, the ASBP looks forward to potentially holding blood drives during next year's Cadet Summer Training and the CAPs invaluable support will surely be welcomed.



To find out more about the ASBP, visit health.mil/militaryblood today.



About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view – Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands – we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit health.mil/militaryblood. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook and Twitter, and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.