Civil Air Patrol members from KY058 Louisville Cadet Squadron and KY131 Heartland Composite Squadron were commended and thanked by commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andy Munera, for their support of the blood drives. The ASBP held blood drives during 2023 Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, throughout the summer.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2023 14:07
|Photo ID:
|8010404
|VIRIN:
|230908-O-VO263-5877
|Resolution:
|1239x884
|Size:
|364.42 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASBP Blood Drive [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Air Patrol Operation Pulse Lift supports ASBP Cadet Summer Training Blood Drives
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT