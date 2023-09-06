Civil Air Patrol members from KY058 Louisville Cadet Squadron and KY131 Heartland Composite Squadron were commended and thanked by commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andy Munera, for their support of the blood drives. The ASBP held blood drives during 2023 Army ROTC Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, throughout the summer.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 14:07 Photo ID: 8010404 VIRIN: 230908-O-VO263-5877 Resolution: 1239x884 Size: 364.42 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASBP Blood Drive [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.