Military Sealift Command Change of Command

Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Philip Sobek, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held on board the ship, Sept. 8, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a naval tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the division's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

