    Military Sealift Command Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Military Sealift Command Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (Sept. 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer, commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), delivers remarks aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during MSC’s change of command ceremony held on board the ship, Sept. 8, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a naval tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the division's colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 13:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Sealift Command Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC
    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
    US Navy
    Change of Command

