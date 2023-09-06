Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Chief Scientist Visits George Washington [Image 5 of 5]

    NASA Chief Scientist Visits George Washington

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Crowley 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Lt. Cmdr. Patricia A. Kreuzberger, public affairs officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), hosts a tour for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration aboard the flight deck of the ship in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2023. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it is fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Tyler T. Crowley)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 12:10
    VIRIN: 230830-N-UM953-1004
    This work, NASA Chief Scientist Visits George Washington [Image 5 of 5], by SN Tyler Crowley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN73
    Warfighter
    Spirit of Freedom
    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    GW Spirit

