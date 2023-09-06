NASA Chief Scientist Visits George Washington

Lt. Cmdr. Patricia A. Kreuzberger, public affairs officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), hosts a tour for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration aboard the flight deck of the ship in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2023. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it is fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Tyler T. Crowley)

