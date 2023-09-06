NASA Chief Scientist Visits George Washington

Photo By Seaman Tyler Crowley | Lt. Cmdr. Patricia A. Kreuzberger, public affairs officer assigned to the Nimitz-class...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Tyler Crowley | Lt. Cmdr. Patricia A. Kreuzberger, public affairs officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), hosts a tour for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration aboard the flight deck of the ship in Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 30, 2023. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it is fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Tyler T. Crowley) see less | View Image Page

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN-73) hosted the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Chief Scientist Aug. 30.

Dr. Katherine Calvin, who is also the senior climate advisor at NASA, received a ship familiarization tour to gain insight about sustained operations at sea.

During the tour, Capt. Jonathan W. Gandy from Guntersville, Alabama, George Washington’s chief engineer, and Lt. Cmdr. Lauren T. Baguley from Hudsonville, Michigan, George Washington’s meteorology and oceanography officer met with Calvin to discuss processes like waste management and weather tracking capabilities while the ship operates autonomously at sea.

Calvin, who researches the interaction between global resources was able to discuss with Gandy how aircraft carriers strategically manage the disposal of plastic, combustible material, and metal waste.

“My father, retired Commander Wayne Gandy, was an employee of NASA for 45 years. He designed and installed micro gravity experimental pay loads on the space shuttle and international space station. So, I was enthusiastic to speak with the NASA Chief Scientist,” said Gandy. “The habitability struggles that the carrier face is the same problem sets that the space station and future moon base face.”

Organization of materials is paramount onboard an aircraft carrier, with a collection of plastic, paper, metal and food waste, each is disposed by a different means.

“There is a lot of parallels with life at sea and life in space, in both cases you are far from home in an isolated environment,” Baguley explains. “You need to rely on organic capabilities, there is a lot that the Navy can learn from NASA and vise versa.”

Baguley spoke about different weather patterns the ship faces while underway and presented the different equipment onboard to monitor weather.

“I’m trying to understand what questions and challenges people have,” explains Calvin. “It was really interesting to learn about the sustainability efforts on the ship and how they forecast weather.”

George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it is fully prepared for sea operations.