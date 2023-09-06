Army Capt. Roberto Rivera, Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite plans and operations officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the site’s senior supply noncommissioned officer, pose for a photo on a German motorcycle with sidecar, Aug. 26, during a comradeship bivouac hosted by the Association of Reservists of the German Armed Forces, Dülmen. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 04:05 Photo ID: 8009310 VIRIN: 230908-A-SM279-9936 Resolution: 2000x1370 Size: 1.29 MB Location: DULMEN, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.