    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac [Image 1 of 4]

    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac

    DULMEN, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Capt. Roberto Rivera, Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite plans and operations officer, and Sgt. 1st Class Belloc Anim, the site’s senior supply noncommissioned officer, pose for a photo on a German motorcycle with sidecar, Aug. 26, during a comradeship bivouac hosted by the Association of Reservists of the German Armed Forces, Dülmen. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Location: DULMEN, DE 
    This work, Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    BeAllYouCanBe

