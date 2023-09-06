Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac

    DULMEN, GERMANY

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Capt. Roberto Rivera, Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite plans and operations officer, stops to talk with a couple of reservists from by the Association of Reservists of the German Armed Forces, Dülmen, Aug. 26, during their comradeship bivouac event. Rivera’s daughter, Raziella, is also seen here. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 04:05
    Photo ID: 8009312
    VIRIN: 230908-A-SM279-2270
    Resolution: 1655x1055
    Size: 846.77 KB
    Location: DULMEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac
    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac
    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac
    Soldiers from Dülmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers from D&uuml;lmen APS-2 worksite foster positive relationships at German-led bivouac

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT