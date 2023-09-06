Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pioneer (MCM 9) Visits Ishigaki, Sept. 7, 2023 [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Pioneer (MCM 9) Visits Ishigaki, Sept. 7, 2023

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa  

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Media are briefed on the capabilities of the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) during a media day after the ship pulled into Ishigaki Port on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2023. This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy ship has pulled into Ishigaki since 2009, and the first that the Pioneer has made port at the island. The USS Pioneer is a forward-deployed class mine countermeasures ship out of Fleet Activity Sasebo, underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 03:21
    Photo ID: 8009242
    VIRIN: 230907-M-QT322-1118
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP 
    U.S. Navy
    MCMRON 7
    Ishigaki

