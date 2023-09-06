USS Pioneer (MCM 9) Visits Ishigaki, Sept. 7, 2023

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Chase Harding, commanding officer of the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship 9 USS Pioneer (MCM 9), addresses media after the Pioneer pulled into Ishigaki Port on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2023. This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy ship has pulled into Ishigaki since 2009, and the first that the Pioneer has made port at the island. The USS Pioneer is a forward-deployed class mine countermeasures ship out of Fleet Activity Sasebo, underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

