U.S. Sailors with the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) secure the ship to the pier at Ishigaki Port on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 7, 2023. This marks the first time that a U.S. Navy ship has pulled into Ishigaki since 2009, and the first that the Pioneer has made port at the island. The USS Pioneer is a forward-deployed class Mine Countermeasures Ship out of Fleet Activity Sasebo, underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.08.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 8009241 VIRIN: 230907-M-QT322-1057 Resolution: 4014x5018 Size: 3.96 MB Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Pioneer (MCM 9) Visits Ishigaki, Sept. 7, 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Andrew Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.