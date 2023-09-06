USS Tripoli Maintenance Availibility

230907-N-IL330-1035 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Mica Hansen, from Kirkland, Washington, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Colin Walsh, from Troutman, North Carolina, open shipping crates in the hangar bay of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

