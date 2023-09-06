USS Tripoli Maintenance Availibility

230907-N-IL330-1017 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Sailors salute the American flag during colors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
