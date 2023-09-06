Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availibility [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availibility

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230907-N-IL330-1070 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 7, 2023) – Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Colin Walsh, from Troutman, North Carolina, opens a shipping crate in the hangar bay of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Sep. 7. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance Availibility [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

