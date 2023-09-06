NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO -- Sailors assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron THREE pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 7. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 20:11
|Photo ID:
|8008850
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-ZS023-1059
|Resolution:
|4102x2730
|Size:
|595.9 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron THREE Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS
