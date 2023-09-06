Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Littorral Combat Ship Squadron THREE Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Littorral Combat Ship Squadron THREE Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO -- Sailors assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron THREE stand in formation during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 7. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 20:11
    Photo ID: 8008849
    VIRIN: 230907-N-ZS023-1029
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Littorral Combat Ship Squadron THREE Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    littoral combat ship
    LCS
    COMLCSRON THREE

