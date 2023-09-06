NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO -- Sailors assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron THREE stand in formation during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Naval Base San Diego, Sept. 7. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 20:11 Photo ID: 8008849 VIRIN: 230907-N-ZS023-1029 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 556.71 KB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Littorral Combat Ship Squadron THREE Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.