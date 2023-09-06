HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 07,2023)
Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Petty Officer Krystian Brill, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), stands watch as fantail phone talker during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Porter is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations to support the bi-annual exercise Cutlass Fury 2023 (CF 23). Cutlass Fury exercises Canadas Atlantic Fleet, Allied Navies, and other joint elements in tactical level warfare, having a strong emphasis on air maritime integration and ASW. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8008817
|VIRIN:
|230907-N-PT973-1131
|Resolution:
|5333x4000
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NS, CA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Porter Arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT