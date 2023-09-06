USS Porter Arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for Fleet Week

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 07,2023)

Fire Controlman (AEGIS) 2nd Class Petty Officer Krystian Brill, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), stands watch as fantail phone talker during a sea and anchor evolution. USS Porter is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations to support the bi-annual exercise Cutlass Fury 2023 (CF 23). Cutlass Fury exercises Canadas Atlantic Fleet, Allied Navies, and other joint elements in tactical level warfare, having a strong emphasis on air maritime integration and ASW. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

