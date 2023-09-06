HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 07,2023)
USS Porter arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for International Fleet Week. The inaugural Halifax International Fleet Week marks the beginning of USS Porter's participation in the bi-annual exercise Cutlass Fury 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)
This work, USS Porter Arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
