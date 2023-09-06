Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for Fleet Week [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Porter Arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for Fleet Week

    NS, CANADA

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey Servedio 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (Sep. 07,2023)
    USS Porter arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for International Fleet Week. The inaugural Halifax International Fleet Week marks the beginning of USS Porter's participation in the bi-annual exercise Cutlass Fury. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 19:01
    Photo ID: 8008815
    VIRIN: 230907-N-PT973-1094
    Resolution: 5217x3913
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: NS, CA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Arrives in Halifax, Nova Scotia for Fleet Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halifax
    Cutlass Fury
    Halifax Fleet Week
    CF23

