U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Hains, 802nd Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, demonstrates a firing stance to Senior Airman Austin Younce, 802nd SFS installation patrolman, during a live-fire training exercise at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023. The training is designed to help improve weapon proficiency and maintain operational readiness and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8008260
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-HL283-1422
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders sharpen combat skills [Image 13 of 13], by Jerome Tayborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
