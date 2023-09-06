A range safety officer (center) briefs safety instructions prior to 802nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen prior to a live-fire training exercise at the Chapman Training Annex range, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023. The training is designed to help improve weapon proficiency and maintain operational readiness and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8008255
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-HL283-1388
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defenders sharpen combat skills [Image 13 of 13], by Jerome Tayborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT