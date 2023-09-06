Defenders sharpen combat skills

A range safety officer (center) briefs safety instructions prior to 802nd Security Forces Squadron Airmen prior to a live-fire training exercise at the Chapman Training Annex range, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023. The training is designed to help improve weapon proficiency and maintain operational readiness and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)

