    Defenders sharpen combat skills [Image 11 of 13]

    Defenders sharpen combat skills

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Jerome Tayborn 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Officer Jeremy Quinn, 802nd Security Forces Squadron training instructor, demonstrates shooting techniques with Staff Sgt. Wilson Brantley, 802nd SFS military working dog trainer, during a live-fire training exercise at Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023. The training is designed to help improve weapon proficiency and maintain operational readiness and mission capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerome S. Tayborn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 8008252
    VIRIN: 230830-F-HL283-1358
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders sharpen combat skills [Image 13 of 13], by Jerome Tayborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defenders
    Security Forces
    AETC
    JBSA-Lackland
    Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

