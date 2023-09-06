U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, attach a cargo net to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a sling-load training exercise in Voru, Estonia, Sept. 6. The training exercise demonstrated the capability to rapidly deploy High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System ammunition anywhere across the Baltics. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 8007912 VIRIN: 230906-Z-AS463-2535 Resolution: 6255x4170 Size: 13.46 MB Location: VõRU, EE Web Views: 10 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.