Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia [Image 15 of 15]

    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia

    VõRU, ESTONIA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, attach a cargo net to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a sling-load training exercise in Voru, Estonia, Sept. 6. The training exercise demonstrated the capability to rapidly deploy High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System ammunition anywhere across the Baltics. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:52
    Photo ID: 8007912
    VIRIN: 230906-Z-AS463-2535
    Resolution: 6255x4170
    Size: 13.46 MB
    Location: VõRU, EE 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia
    Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    Victory Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT