U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) await the arrival of a UH-60 Black Hawk piloted by members of Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, both supporting the 4th Infantry Division, as they prepare to connect a supply crate during a sling-load training exercise in Voru, Estonia, Sept. 6. The training exercise demonstrated the capability to rapidly deploy HIMARS ammunition anywhere across the Baltics. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:52 Photo ID: 8007910 VIRIN: 230906-Z-AS463-2860 Resolution: 5519x3679 Size: 4.38 MB Location: VõRU, EE Web Views: 16 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.