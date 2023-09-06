(Left) U.S. Army Capt. Spencer Negrete, battery commander with 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, demonstrates how to connect High-Mobility Rocket Artillery System (HIMARS) training-ammunition pods to a sling attachment for an Estonian Defense Forces soldier during a sling-load training event in Voru, Estonia, Sept. 6. The training exercise demonstrated the capability to rapidly deploy HIMARS ammunition anywhere across the Baltics. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:51 Photo ID: 8007911 VIRIN: 230906-Z-AS463-2601 Resolution: 5629x3753 Size: 7.46 MB Location: VõRU, EE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Ivy conducts sling-load training exercise in Estonia [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.