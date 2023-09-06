VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 17, 2023) - Naval Air Station Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi speaks during the Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary Celebration. The celebration took place on NAS Oceana's flight line, where service members and their families gathered to enjoy flight demonstrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

