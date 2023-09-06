Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary [Image 6 of 7]

    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Botts 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 17, 2023) - Four F/A-18 Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) - 103, "the Jolly Rogers", perform a flight demonstration during the Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary. The celebration took place on NAS Oceana's flight line, where service members and their families gathered to enjoy flight demonstrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:05
    Photo ID: 8007846
    VIRIN: 230817-N-TF088-1233
    Resolution: 5669x3779
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary
    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary
    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary
    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary
    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary
    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary
    Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Oceana
    Fly-Navy
    80thAnniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT