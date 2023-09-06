VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (August 17, 2023) - An FM-2 Wildcat lands on the flight line during a celebration for Naval Air Station Oceana's 80th Anniversary. The celebration took place on NAS Oceana's flight line, where service members and their families gathered to enjoy flight demonstrations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 12:05 Photo ID: 8007842 VIRIN: 230817-N-TF088-1154 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.86 MB Location: VIRGINA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Air Station Oceana 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.