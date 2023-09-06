2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award

Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and Maj. R. Caleb Clark, deputy chaplain of the 172nd Airlift Wing, participate in the MCA National Institute Conference in Columbia, South Carolina, July 28, 2023. Kitchens presented Clark with the MCA Distinguished Service Award this year which recognizes the excellency of chaplains across the Department of Defense within ministries of active duty and reserve units across the Army, Air Force and Navy.

