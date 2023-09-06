Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award [Image 2 of 3]

    2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, U.S. Air Force Chief of Chaplains, and Maj. R. Caleb Clark, deputy chaplain of the 172nd Airlift Wing, participate in the MCA National Institute Conference in Columbia, South Carolina, July 28, 2023. Kitchens presented Clark with the MCA Distinguished Service Award this year which recognizes the excellency of chaplains across the Department of Defense within ministries of active duty and reserve units across the Army, Air Force and Navy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 11:46
    Photo ID: 8007837
    VIRIN: 220728-Z-F3926-1004
    Resolution: 1819x2473
    Size: 696.27 KB
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award
    2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award
    2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    172nd Airlift Wing Chaplain receives MCA Distinguished Service Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    ANG
    Chaplain
    MCA
    MSANG
    172AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT