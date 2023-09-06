2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award

Master Sgt. Aaron J. Williams, religious specialist from the Air National Guard Readiness Center, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and Maj. R. Caleb Clark, deputy chaplain of the 172nd Airlift Wing, Jackson, Mississippi, receive Military Chaplains Association awards in Columbia, South Carolina, July 28, 2023. The MCA presents annual awards that reflect ministry profession advocacy and ministry profession support.
172nd Airlift Wing Chaplain receives MCA Distinguished Service Award
