2023 MCA Distinguished Service Award

Maj. R. Caleb Clark, deputy chaplain with the 172nd Airlift Wing in Jackson, Mississippi, performs a baptism while deployed as the deputy wing chaplain at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Clark received the MCA Distinguished Service Award this year which recognizes the excellency of chaplains across the Department of Defense within ministries of active duty and reserve units across the Army, Air Force and Navy.

