Road to success paved with persistence, hard work for LRC Stuttgart PBO tech from Cameroon

Patience Fru Fomanka is a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart’s property book office, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The native of Cameroon said she’s really happy the Army gave her the opportunity to work for LRC Stuttgart after a long time struggling. “To finally have something like this, I’m very thankful,” she added.

