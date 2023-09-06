Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to success paved with persistence, hard work for LRC Stuttgart PBO tech from Cameroon [Image 2 of 2]

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Patience Fru Fomanka is a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart’s property book office, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The native of Cameroon said she’s really happy the Army gave her the opportunity to work for LRC Stuttgart after a long time struggling. “To finally have something like this, I’m very thankful,” she added.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 06:03
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    Hometown: YAOUNDE, CM
