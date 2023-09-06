Patience Fru Fomanka, a supply technician at Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart’s property book office, remotely assists customers with property book accountability at her office on Panzer Kaserne in Böblingen, Germany, Sept. 6. The local national employee has been working for LRC Stuttgart’s PBO for over 1.5 years and loves her work and her team.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 06:03
|Photo ID:
|8007263
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-SM279-2266
|Resolution:
|3714x2609
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Hometown:
|YAOUNDE, CM
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Road to success paved with persistence, hard work for LRC Stuttgart PBO tech from Cameroon [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Road to success paved with persistence, hard work for LRC Stuttgart PBO tech from Cameroon
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT