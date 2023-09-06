230907-N-XK809-1009 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 7, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the ‘Golden Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) FOUR SEVEN, take the E-6 advancement exam at the NAS Sigonella main galley, Sept. 7, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)
|06.22.2023
|09.07.2023 02:06
|8007138
|230907-N-XK809-1009
|5151x3439
|1.85 MB
|NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
This work, Sailors take E-6 advancement exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS
