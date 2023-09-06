Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors take E-6 advancement exam

    Sailors take E-6 advancement exam

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Sykes 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    230907-N-XK809-1022 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 7, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the ‘Golden Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) FOUR SEVEN, take the E-6 advancement exam at the NAS Sigonella main galley, Sept. 7, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 02:06
    Photo ID: 8007135
    VIRIN: 230907-N-XK809-1022
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT
    This work, Sailors take E-6 advancement exam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NAVY #P8 #VP-47 #Patrol Squadron #Advancement Exam

