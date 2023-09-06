Sailors take E-6 advancement exam

230907-N-XK809-1012 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 7, 2023) – Sailors, assigned to the ‘Golden Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) FOUR SEVEN, take the E-6 advancement exam at the NAS Sigonella main galley, Sept. 7, 2023. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAS Sigonella, Italy conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Sykes)

