    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak [Image 2 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.30.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of contingency support, operates a forklift inside one of the medical logistics warehouses at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. These warehouses are strategically located across the installation to provide efficient and timely medical support to warfighters during real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

