Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of contingency support, opens the lid to a storage crate containing medical supplies at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. Ensuring equipment is properly inventoried and stored is critical to maintaining enough serviceable supplies for medical professionals during both normal and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc)

