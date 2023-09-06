KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of contingency support, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1.



Kozak works in War Reserve Materiel under the Medical Logistics Flight. In this role, he and his team are responsible for inventorying, inspecting, and maintaining over $21 million of medical equipment and supplies.



“The biggest impact we have is ensuring the medical group has what they need to treat people every day,” said Kozak.



Kozak validates the serviceability of medical supplies such as gauze, medications, patient beds, and tents that are used to create contingency response hospitals.



“If we enter a contingent environment, we have more than enough for the entire medical group to support our Airmen,” said Kozak. “We maintain all these supplies and equipment so we’re always ready to fight.”



Thank you Staff Sgt. Kozak for keeping the Med Hawks equipped to take care of the Pack.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 22:34 Story ID: 452861 Location: KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.