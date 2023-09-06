Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak

    Photo By 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc | Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.01.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of contingency support, was selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1.

    Kozak works in War Reserve Materiel under the Medical Logistics Flight. In this role, he and his team are responsible for inventorying, inspecting, and maintaining over $21 million of medical equipment and supplies.

    “The biggest impact we have is ensuring the medical group has what they need to treat people every day,” said Kozak.

    Kozak validates the serviceability of medical supplies such as gauze, medications, patient beds, and tents that are used to create contingency response hospitals.

    “If we enter a contingent environment, we have more than enough for the entire medical group to support our Airmen,” said Kozak. “We maintain all these supplies and equipment so we’re always ready to fight.”

    Thank you Staff Sgt. Kozak for keeping the Med Hawks equipped to take care of the Pack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 22:34
    Story ID: 452861
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak, by 1st Lt. Brandon DeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Nicholas Kozak

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th MDG
    Med Hawks
    8th HCOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT