    PRU-70A/P Equipment Assessment [Image 2 of 5]

    PRU-70A/P Equipment Assessment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    230726-N-EV253-1000 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2023) – Chief Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Annette Castillo, assigned to FAILSAFE, left, fits a U.S. Naval Aircrewman assigned to the “Blackjacks ” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, in a PRU-70A/P vest with Advanced Crew Tether System (ACTS) harness during an assessment of the equipment ensemble. In addition to the “Blackjacks,” the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Scorpions” of HSM-49, the “Indians” of HSC-6 and the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, participated in the month-long assessment, during which pilots and aircrewmen received fittings and training on the equipment, in order to align with Commander, Naval Air Force’s priority to modernize Aviation Life Support Systems (ALSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Albert Snipes)

