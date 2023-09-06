210822-N-EV253-1004 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2023) – Capt. Carey Castelein, NAVAIR PMA-202 (Aircrew Systems) Program Manager, briefs U.S. Naval Pilots and Aircrewmen assigned to the “Raptors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, the “Scorpions” of HSM-49, the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, the “Blackjacks” of HSC-21 and the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30 during an assessment of the PRU-70A/P vest with Advanced Crew Tether System (ACTS) harness. The brief is part of a month long assessment, during which pilots and aircrewmen received fittings and training on the equipment, in order to align with Commander, Naval Air Force’s priority to modernize Aviation Life Support Systems (ALSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Capt. Will Eastham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 8006842 VIRIN: 210904-N-EV253-1004 Resolution: 1512x2016 Size: 1.43 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRU-70A/P Equipment Assessment [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.