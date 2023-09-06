230726-N-EV253-1003 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 16, 2023) – Lt. Christopher Mecham, FAILSAFE Aeromedical Safety Officer (AMSO), and Lt. Richard Hecke, Helicopter Maritime Strike (HSM) Wing, Pacific AMSO, fits a U.S. Naval Aircrewmen in a PRU-70A/P vest with Advanced Crew Tether System (ACTS) harness during an assessment of the equipment ensemble. During the month-long assessment, pilots and aircrewmen assigned to the “Raptors” of HSM 71, the “Scorpions” of HSM-49, the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, the “Blackjacks” of HSC-21 and the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, received fittings and training on the equipment, in order to align with Commander, Naval Air Force’s priority to modernize Aviation Life Support Systems (ALSS). (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Albert Snipes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 18:52 Photo ID: 8006847 VIRIN: 230807-N-EV253-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.79 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRU-70A/P Equipment Assessment [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.