Sailors Assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete a Range Safety Mission.

230713-N-LZ409-1016 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 13, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 1st Class Adam Heath, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, monitors a radar during a range safety mission. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8006665
|VIRIN:
|230713-N-LZ409-1016
|Resolution:
|4637x3086
|Size:
|594.93 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
