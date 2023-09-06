Sailors Assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete a Range Safety Mission.

230713-N-LZ409-1001 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 13, 2023) An RC-26 aircraft sits on the flight line of Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, in preparation of a range safety mission. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

