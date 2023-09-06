Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete a Range Safety Mission. [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Complete a Range Safety Mission.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230713-N-LZ409-1057 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 13, 2023) An RC-26 aircraft flies above the Na Pali Coast during a range safety mission. Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 17:05
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Safety
    Scenery
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Aircraft
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF

