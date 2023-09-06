Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Stay: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble [Image 3 of 4]

    Why I Stay: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Courtesy photo of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Noble, 81st Training Wing commander's action group superintendent, his wife Elisa and his two kids, Caleb and Hadley, provided to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 15, 2023. With hopes to enter squadron leadership positions, Noble sees his family becoming a support system for other Airmen and their families. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:35
    VIRIN: 230831-F-XX345-1001
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    This work, Why I Stay: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base

