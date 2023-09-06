U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble, 81st Training Wing commander’s action group superintendent, poses for a photo at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Aug. 15, 2023. Noble shared his story of “Why I Stay” in the Air Force, describing how he aims to provide the best life possible for his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8006180
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-IE886-1042
|Resolution:
|6370x4251
|Size:
|10.43 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Stay: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Why I Stay: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Noble
